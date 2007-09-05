Clean Up Your Folder Structure with Remove Empty Directories

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

remove-empty-directories.png Windows only: Free, open source application Remove Empty Directories (RED) searches your computer for empty folders and deletes the ones you don't want around anymore. Just point RED at the drive or directory you want to scan and it lists every empty folder in that directory. You can then either delete every empty folder or selectively protect the empty folders you don't want to lose. While in general it's a bad idea to run this on an entire drive—especially if that drive houses all of your applications and operating system—RED could come in particularly handy cleaning up a media folder or something along those lines. RED is free to download, Windows only.

Remove Empty Directories [via Inspect My Gadget via Download Squad]

