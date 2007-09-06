Windows only: Freeware application emailStripper removes the barrage of greater-than (>) signs and other formatting characters from your email threads. (Apologies if you were hoping for an application that undresses scantily clad emails.) Just paste your email into the utility, click the Strip It Button, and copy the cleaned up results ready for pasting wherever you need them. EmailStripper also cuts out all line breaks preceding the unwanted text so when you're done, you shouldn't need to do any more formatting. This isn't an everyday app for most people, but its simple, one-use purpose might come handy if you ever need to pull content from a long email thread. EmailStripper is freeware, Windows only.
Clean Up Email Threads with emailStripper
