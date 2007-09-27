Clean Inkjet Printer Cartridges with WD-40

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

printer.jpg Dried ink on printer cartridges can render your expensive ink unusable, but blogger Bucky decided not to toss the cartridges out and instead soaked the base of the cartridge in WD-40. The result: a cartridge that works again.

I got a brain-storm of an idea the other day and decided to try soaking the base of the cartridge in WD-40 to see if it would soften and clean the dried ink and holy crap - it worked!!! (I soaked it over-night and then wiped it off good before reinstalling it in the printer.)

I had to run the printer through three head cleaning cycles afterward, but it cleared the clogged nozzles and it is now working perfectly.

Since printer cartridges are rather expensive, this tip should help save you money while helping you get the most out of your ink. Thanks, Lacy! AU - WD-40 is a very handy lubricant-cum-fix-all spray you can get in the US - I've found similar stuff here under a different name. Your local hardware store should be able to help you out.

Yet Another Use for WD-40 [The WVb]

Comments

  • aussie_adz @Adam Brownsea

    We have WD-40 here in Oz.

    The other alternative is Selley's RP7.

    0
  • Anonymous Guest

    10-15 seconds in a cup of hot water also clears the base of the cartridge.

    0
  • Citizen-d Guest

    As Adam said, we certainly do have WD-40 here in Aus. and it's available everywhere. No household/garage should be without a can of this wonder spray.

    0
  • jase @Jase

    All home handyman repair work boils down to two things at our house - if it moves and it shouldn't, use Loctite, if it doesn't and it should, use WD-40

    0

