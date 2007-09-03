Choose the Right Case for Your Computer

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

computer-case.pngIf you've walked down the aisles of your local computing super store lately, you know that computer cases have come a long way, baby. If you're not sure on what's the right pick, newbie tech site Build a Computer Guide has a quick and dirty introductory tutorial. Sure, it might be tempting to go straight for the shiny, but if you can't fit your stuff in there, it becomes useless quick. If you've had to replace a case lately, share in the comments what advice you would give to those who might be in the market.

Guide to choosing a computer case [Build a Computer Guide]

