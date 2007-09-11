Check Local Times with Google

Make Google your personal scheduling assistant with the search phrase what time is it . I know, I know, your computer has a clock—so why do you need Google? To find the local time in any city. For example, searching for what time is it London will return the time in London. If you don't insert any city after the search phrase, Google will return the time in your local city and the big 7: Washington D.C., Denver, Los Angeles, Honolulu, Chicago, Phoenix and Anchorage. While you're using Google to check the time around the world, don't forget that you can also use it as a calculator, to find movie times and check the weather.