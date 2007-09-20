US-centric: Check Google Maps mashup RottenNeighbors before you move to a new neighbourhood to get a heads-up on the potentially noisy folks next door. Just go to the site and search by your zip code. If you want to add your rotten neighbour to the database and help out future potential tenants, go to the appropriate neighbourhood and click the Contribute to This Map link. It's tough to tell which complaints are valid and which are frivolous whining since anyone can contribute to the site with just a couple of clicks, but it still might be worth checking out before you move.
Check for Bad Neighbors Before You Move with RottenNeighbor
