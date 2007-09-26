Change Your PC's Registered Owner in Windows

When you've inherited someone else's PC and want to make it your own, you can change the registered owner's name in the Windows Registry. The How-To Geek runs down the steps; in a nutshell, using the registry editor (Start->Run->regedit.exe to get there), change the RegisteredOwner key value located in HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion . As always, back up your registry before making changes, just in case.