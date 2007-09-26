Change Your PC's Registered Owner in Windows

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

registeredowner.png When you've inherited someone else's PC and want to make it your own, you can change the registered owner's name in the Windows Registry. The How-To Geek runs down the steps; in a nutshell, using the registry editor (Start->Run->regedit.exe to get there), change the RegisteredOwner key value located in HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion. As always, back up your registry before making changes, just in case.

Quick Tip: Change the Registered Owner in Windows [the How-To Geek]

