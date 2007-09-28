Burn CDs and DVDs with CDBurnerXP

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

cdburnerxp.png Windows only: Freeware application CDBurnerXP is an easy to use, all-in-one CD and DVD burning suite with an impressive range of features. This app can burn gapless audio CDs, create and burn ISOs, and even handle burning to Blu-Ray and HD-DVDs. It's simple Drop-Box feature offers a really smooth way to add new files to a project via drag-and-drop. If you've got the urge to burn a lot of optical media but you don't want to shell out $100 for Nero or some other professional suite, CDBurnerXP is an excellent alternative. CDBurnerXP is freeware, Windows only.

