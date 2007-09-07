Build Your Virtual Library Online with Google Book Search

Now you can create and share your favourite books online with Google Book Search.

...you can create your own personal collection on Book Search, and use it to help find just the right book from your collection for any occasion. Other people can view your library, so you can share your collection as Bethany has done. Or take a look at some other interesting collections.

We've already seen similar web-based virtual bookshelves before, most notably previously mentioned Shelfari, and Google's offering is way behind on looks. What it lacks in style, though, it hopes to make up in substance, with the ability to search a user's library and more tools for quoting and finding connections between digitised text.