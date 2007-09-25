Build an IKEA Charging Station with Switches

If you liked the previously mentioned DIY IKEA charging station but wanted a more energy-efficient solution, another user at howto web site Instructables details how to add individual switches to each charging unit. When you're done, you've got a clean, self-contained charging station that saves energy by selectively switching on and off each charger so you're only sucking up power when you need it. For a quick glimpse at the original, check out the video after the jump. The switch station costs a little more than the no frills version, but it's still cheaper than the Multiple Unit Recharging Station—and you get the feel-good charge of a DIY job well done.