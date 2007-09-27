DIYer Bruce Maki describes how to create a simple but sturdy workbench for less than $20. For this project, you'll need a few 2x4s, Oriented Strand Board, and deck screws. Size can vary depending on your personal preference. The end result: a workbench that can handle your weight and then some.
Build a Workbench on the Cheap
Comments
We replaced a fence at our house, and built a very similar workbench, using the stumps as the legs, fence rails as the rails, and palings as the bench top. You can also put a shelf on that lower railing, to store your stuff off the floor of your shed but close at hand