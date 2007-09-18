Build a Simple, Low Budget Gadget Dock

DIY web site Instructables details how to build a simple gadget dock for the low price (less than a dollar) of a large binder clip and a small rubber band. In a nutshell, you just pinch the plug with your binder clip and use the clip's arms as buttressing supports for the dock. I didn't have a large enough binder clip, but after fumbling a bit with a smaller one with my iPhone, I can see how this could actually work—though it might put undue stress on heavier gadgets, especially if they use small plugs.