Don't have any matches or a lighter on hand but just happen to have fine steel wool and a 9-volt battery? Rub 'em together and you've got fire. The likelihood that you are without matches or any sort of lighter but that you do have steel wool and a battery on hand seems slim, but either way this is a great bit of MacGyver ingenuity.
Build a Fire Without Matches or a Lighter
does it need to be a live battery or can it be flat ie, no charge left in battery