Linux only: Run a browser directly from RAM with open source "app" ioSwiftFox. ioSwiftFox requires absolutely no installation and doesn't even require root privileges to run for the first time. ioSwiftFox is a simple script that after some chmod foo you can use to browse the web. It runs faster than Firefox and even works with your existing Firefox extensions! If you want to get technical, ioSwiftFox is a recompilation of Firefox 2 for Infodomestic Objects. To get ioSwiftFox up and running, download the file and enter the following three commands into the terminal:

chmod +x ioSwiftFox2.0.0.6-pentium4_Infodomestic0.8.5 mv ioSwiftFox2.0.0.6-pentium4_Infodomestic0.8.5 ioswiftfox ./ioswiftfox

Make sure you do not have Firefox open when you run ioSwiftFox for the first time. ioSwiftFox is a great portable app for your thumb drive—talk about badass! ioSwiftFox is a free download for Linux only.