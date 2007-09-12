Bring the *nix "ls" to Windows with GNU ls

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

GNUls.png Windows only: Freeware app GNU ls brings the common ls terminal command for *nix to the Windows command prompt. Though subtle, this very lightweight download will bring you the nuances of the *nix terminal to Windows. If you're a heavy command line user or a heavy batch scripter, you'll appreciate the customisability GNU ls affords. GNU ls is a great companion for *nix heads stuck on Windows systems.

ls (also called msls) is a console utility that lists information on Windows files. It is based on the GNU/Linux ls directory information utility. It displays exhaustive information on Windows files including DACLs/SACLs, reparse points, shortcuts, hard links, hidden streams, encryption, compaction, and offline status.

GNU ls is an excellent way to obtain detailed file information in one location without downloading all of Cygwin. GNU ls is a free download for all versions of Windows. Thanks, Ben!

GNU ls for Microsoft Windows

