Break the Rut of Routine

routine.pngRoutines are a double-edged sword; they can boost your output, but they can also rob you of your "spark". Self-improvement site Pick the Brain advises us of the danger of getting stuck in a rut:

Going through the same routine, day after day, can be monotonous and depressing. It often leads to getting caught in a rut. To get out of it you need to temporarily change your routine. If you can, take a day off from work. Do something you don't normally have time for or something you've never tried. In the long run, taking a day off every now and then to get out of slump will make you happier and more productive.

For instance, today I plan on spending at least an hour with my newest art project - definitely out of my daily routine plan. What do you do to break your rut? Let's hear in the comments.

Stop Feeling Depressed [Pick the Brain]

