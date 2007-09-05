Boost Your Wireless Signal With a Homemade Wifi Extender

It's amazing what a few sheets of aluminium foil can do for the strength of your wireless signal. As shown above, by carefully folding foil into a parabola, you can boost your wireless strength tremendously.

This project should only take about three minutes and hopefully leave you with impressive results. If you don't want to attach unsightly parabolic boosters and you're a basic router, you can also upgrade your firmware to DD-WRT — a free hack that will turn your $60 router into a $600 router and allow you to boost your WiFi signal from your router's control panel.

How To: Build A Homemade Wireless Range Extender [YouTube]