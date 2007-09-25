Bluebox Video on Demand

No sooner had I whinged about the lack of video on demand services in Australia, when we get news that Aussie startup Bluebox Devices has signed up to offer its VoD (video on demand) service through ISP Internode. According to a story in PC World, Internode expects to launch the service in the first half of 2008. The pair are currently trialling the service with Internode customers in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. Computer industry mag ARN reported that the trial encompasses 50,000 customers, which seems pretty huge. Last week Bluebox announced it had signed a content deal with Destra. I haven't bothered contacting Bluebox for comment since both times I've approached them I haven't heard a peep back. But if you're out there, Bluebox, I'd love in on the trial. ;) You can find out more about Bluebox here.