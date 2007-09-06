Blog, Twitter and Schedule with Your Voice Using Jott

Now you can post to your blog or Twitter account, schedule an appointment or post to a Yahoo Group with previously mentioned voice-to-text phone service Jott. Jott can now transcribe voice notes and post them to WordPress, TypePad, LiveJournal and Blogger; for social updates, Jott now integrates with Twitter and Jaiku; and for scheduling, there's 30 Boxes support (please to add Gcal?). Somewhat less exciting, you can also post to Yahoo Groups and get real estate estimates from Zillow. We've heard both positive and negative feedback from readers about the accuracy of Jott transcriptions, but with all of the new web integration, there's no question that Jott's making huge strides in innovation. Thanks Bryce!