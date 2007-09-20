Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Best Firefox userchrome.css Tweaks?

firefox_logo.jpg Just as extensions add functionality and about:config tweaks change behaviour, you can style Firefox's "chrome" using the userchrome.css file. The chrome includes menus, toolbars, tabs, and the address bar—all the outer control area in Firefox—and web developers know that CSS sets colors, sizes, visibility and more. We've already covered how to consolidate Firefox's chrome with style tweaks, but there are still lots of possible ways to change the fox's appearance with userchrome.css. Here's a compilation of my favourite userchrome.css tweaks—add yours in the comments.

/* * Do not remove the @namespace line — it's required for correct functioning */ /* set default namespace to XUL */ @namespace url("http://www.mozilla.org/keymaster/gatekeeper/there.is.only.xul");

/* Remove Edit menu (if you already use all the keyboard shortcuts) */ #helpMenu, #edit-menu { display: none !important; }

/* Remove Back button when there's nothing to go Back to */ #back-button[disabled="true"]{ display: none; }

/* Remove Forward button when there's nothing to go Forward to */ #forward-button[disabled="true"]{ display: none; }

/* Remove Stop button when there's nothing to Stop */ #stop-button[disabled="true"]{ display: none; }

/* Remove Home button (never use it) */ #home-button { display: none; }

/* Remove Go button from address bar */ #go-button-stack, .search-go-button-stack { display: none !important; }

/*Remove magnifying glass button from search box*/ .search-go-button-stack { display: none !important; }

/* Eliminate the throbber and its annoying movement: */ #throbber-box { display: none !important; }

/* Show keyword input box when adding a bookmark */ #keywordRow { display: -moz-grid-line !important; }

/* Make the active tab wider */ tab[selected="true"]{ min-width: 200px !important; }

Thanks to TheQwerty for my latest addition, the last few lines, which makes the active tab wider than background tabs.

For more on how to edit userchrome.css, see our previous post on consolidating Firefox's chrome. What else have you hand-added to your chrome style? Let us know in the comments.

Comments

  • somepersonthing @Niroz

    At least three of these can be done by right clicking on the right place in the tool and going customise...

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles