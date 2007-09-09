Best Extensions for Web Developers

If you like to tinker around with web code, then tech site AjaxNinja's list of the best Firefox extensions for developers is just for you. These are the ones that will help you streamline various processes; for instance, you can analyse your search engine optimization efforts with Seoquake, find Alexa stats with Alexa Sparky, debug with Extended Cookie Manager, etc. I've become a wee bit of a Firefox extension junkie so I'm trying to resist the goodies on this list, however, do feel free to cherry-pick what you find useful.