- The "Perfect" iTunes Equalizer Setting for MP3sbmrumble says: "...any setting that sounds good to you is "perfect," since that's the point in EQ in the first place."
- Overlooked Items to Bring to Collegerobhuffaker says: "Earplugs are also useful during tests to help you concentrate..."
- Maintain a Consistent Workspace Across Multiple Computerskeo8128 says: "This is perfect for someone like me!"
- Top 10 Ways to Clean Up Your PCquagmire0 says: "Number 1. is by far my favorite. I do that at least every couple months."
- Keep Your Home Clean in Burstskalemaat says: "More than anything else, what helps to keep my apartment clean and organized is having a clearly defined place for everything in it."
- Show Us Your Go Bag, Part IIIearth2marsh says: "I iz in yer go bagz, licken yer moleskinz!"
- Find Cheap TextbooksXphillyX says: "I bought my $118 Stats book for $3.50 on..."
- Ubuntu Founder Mark Shuttleworth on Productivity and LinuxAlex McGee says: "I'm a gamer and I like Ubuntu — this is why they invented VM, dual-boot, and KVM switches."
- Address an Embarrassing Problemmusab says: "I find that chat software or an email works wonders..."
- We Want to See Your Desktopixtapalapaquetl says: "...that Buddha desktop is so gorgeous! Could you enlighten us as to where you got it?"
Best Comment Thread Roundup
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink