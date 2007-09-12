Battle of the Online Backup Services

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

You already know that backing up your data online is one of the best ways to secure it in case of theft or disaster. But where do you store your stuff online? There are lots of cheap and free-but-limited online backup and storage solutions out there. Tell us which one you use.Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

Comments

  • James Ottaway Guest

    BeInSync offers 1GB for free, which I use for my essential documents and smaller files. As the name suggests, it also keeps such data in sync over multiple workstations.

    0
  • David Guest

    I voted for Amazon S3 as that's where my data lives but I thought it worth noting here that the client I use to do the backup is Jungle Disk. It's a one-off charge for the software license and then you just pay Amazon's incredibly low storage charges directly to them.

    0
  • Dando123 Guest

    I use http://www.blockbackup.com the main reasons is because they only charge me 2.99 per month. I have done 2 restores so far and both have gone fine.

    0

