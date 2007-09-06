Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Avoid These 10 Resume Annoyances

resume.png We've covered a ton of resume do's at Lifehacker, but AOL Jobs highlights 10 resume don'ts that are likely to get under your hiring manager's skin. For example:

Outdated information. Leave off the activities that you did in high school if graduation was a few years ago and omit jobs you held 10 or more years ago, as the information is probably irrelevant to the position you're trying for now.

If we've got any hiring readers, we'd love to hear your tips for resume additions that get on your nerves.

10 Ways Your Resume Irks Hiring Managers [AOL Jobs]

Comments

  • AussieRodney Guest

    I've had lots of jobs in a career spanning more than 30 years, so my resume has LOTS of stuff that it wants to say! However, I make a point of limiting the whole document to exactly 4 pages, by trimming less important stuff as I add new (more recent) stuff.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles