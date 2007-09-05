Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Avoid Over Packing with a Hand Scale

Digital-Scale.png Avoid overweight luggage charges next time you've filled your bag with souvenirs with the New Digital Scale. You can easily weigh your luggage on a regular bathroom scale to ensure that you're under the airline limit, but after you've gone on a trip, packing your souvenirs for the return fight is where you're most likely to get burned—and chances are you won't have a bathroom scale handy. The New Digital Scale attaches to the handle of your luggage; you then lift the scale until it beeps and displays the weight of your suitcase. The New Digital Scale costs $US25 and weighs only 8 oz (225g). AU - looks like they do ship to Australia but strangely when I checked the international shipping fee scale, Australia wasn't listed. It costs $US27 to ship to NZ though - so finding a local supplier might be an idea!

Digital Scale [Magellan's Travel Supplies via InFlightHQ.com]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles