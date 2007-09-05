Avoid Over Packing with a Hand Scale

Avoid overweight luggage charges next time you've filled your bag with souvenirs with the New Digital Scale. You can easily weigh your luggage on a regular bathroom scale to ensure that you're under the airline limit, but after you've gone on a trip, packing your souvenirs for the return fight is where you're most likely to get burned—and chances are you won't have a bathroom scale handy. The New Digital Scale attaches to the handle of your luggage; you then lift the scale until it beeps and displays the weight of your suitcase. The New Digital Scale costs $US25 and weighs only 8 oz (225g). AU - looks like they do ship to Australia but strangely when I checked the international shipping fee scale, Australia wasn't listed. It costs $US27 to ship to NZ though - so finding a local supplier might be an idea!