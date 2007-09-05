Avoid Money Traps

Keep your pockets lined with the AARP's guide to avoiding money traps. Not just for the 50+ set, these tips can be applied broadly to all working folk. The AARP (American Association of Retired Persons) simplifies commonly misunderstand financial concepts like the 401K match, variable annuities, investment fees and home equity. AU - some of this is US-centric, like the 401K stuff, but there are other more general pieces of advice suitable for Aussies too.