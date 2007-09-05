Avoid Conflicts by Understanding Your Peers

Blogger Scott H. Young knows that it's difficult to understand and predict human behavior, but he also knows that by avoiding a few common mistakes, we can improve our own relationships. Young postulates that we're inherently self-absorbed, so when people may offend or embarrass us, they're typically not doing so intentionally. He adds that the meaning behind our actions is not immediately known to others and suggests that we take an emphatic approach towards our peers, especially because humans by nature are emotional beings. His advice is to give everyone we encounter the benefit of the doubt so that we can improve our relationships with any person we meet. To me, his article paints a clear picture of human emotions and instincts. Psychology buffs, what's your take?