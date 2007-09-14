Automatically Open Firefox Bookmarks in IE Tab

Windows users: For the last few sites that only work in Internet Explorer instead of Firefox, you can set up permanent bookmarks within Firefox to automatically open sites in IE Tab.

For existing bookmarks, right click on [the]bookmark, select 'Properties,' and add the string 'chrome://ietab/content/reloaded.html?url=' to the beginning of the URL in the location field. Voila, one click to IE for those annoying pages that still need it.

If you're still using Firefox as a file manager, you'll be able to follow the same routine to create shortcuts to your various directories. Thanks, gmplague!