Automatically Insert Sample Text into a Document

mswordrand.png You're trying out a new Word template and need to quickly stick a few paragraphs of test text in it: instead of copying and pasting the old boring "lorem ipsum," type =rand() and hit Enter. Older versions of Word will fill in a few lines of "The quick brown fox" automatically; Word 2007 will insert random text. You can even specify the number of paragraphs and sentences in each paragraph substituting p and s variables with numbers using =rand(p,s). Pretty programmer-friendly feature for a non-geeky word processor—go ahead, you know you want to fire up a new document and try it yourself.

How to insert sample text into a document in Word [Microsoft Help via The How-To Geek]

