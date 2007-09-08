Automate Repetitive Web Site Actions with CoScripter

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

coscripter.png Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): Script repetitive web applications—like filling out forms and paying your bills—with the CoScripter Firefox extension. CoScripter is very similar to the previously mentioned iMacros extension but offers users a much friendlier interface for creating new macro scripts, meaning you shouldn't need any programming experience to create your own scripts (be sure to check out the video demo on the site for a good introduction). CoScripter is free to download (though it requires an unfortunately convoluted registration with IBM), works wherever Firefox does.

