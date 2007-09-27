Australian Open Source Census now open

The first national research project to study participants in Open Source in Australia has been launched. The survey, called the Australian Open Source Industry and Community Census, is being conducted by Open Source consultancy Waugh Partners. Pia Waugh blogged about the survey, and why they're keen to hear from as many companies - and individuals - as possible:

"It has an Australian focus specifically so that the final report (which will be freely available to download) will help educate and inform Australian Government, corporates and education about the realities rather than the perceptions of our industry and community locally. Hopefully it will reflect the strength, diversity and opportunities presented by the Australian Open Source industry and community, so everyone needs to stand up and be counted."

