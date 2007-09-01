August '07's Most Popular Posts

September is here! If you spent August working on your tan instead of reading Lifehacker, have a quick list of this month's best posts:
- Turn a flashlight into a handheld burning laser"DIYer Kipkay extracts the laser from a DVD burner and mounts it in a small flashlight to create a handheld laser burner that can light matches and burst balloons."
- Power replacements for built-in Windows utilities"How many times have you wished Notepad had tabs, Paint supported layers or Windows Explorer let you bookmark frequently-used folders? Power users need power utilities, and Windows' default system programs barely get the job done."
- Top 10 Free Wallpaper, Fonts and Icon Sources"Spicing up your computer desktop or documents is a cinch with the right fonts, wallpaper or icon set - but finding the best ones isn't an easy task."
- A beginner's guide to BitTorrent"Despite the fact that BitTorrent has been around for a good 6 years now, the lightning fast file sharing protocol hasn't completely taken off in the mainstream."
- Top 10 PDF Tricks"Whether it's your rÃ©sumÃ©, a tax form, e-book, user guide or a web page, you can't go wrong using a PDF."
- Top 10 Firefox features that don't require extensions"The more extensions you install in Firefox, the slower and more bloated it becomes."
- Show Us Your Go Bag"On Monday we asked you to send us pictures of your 'go bag,' and submit you did. There was a good amount of debate over proper terminology (is it a purse, satchel, man bag, murse, urban assault bag?), but in the end we received a whole lot of great submissions."
- Top 10 Ways to Clean Up Your PC"Whether it's remnants of that bag of Fritos you ate three years ago lodged in your keyboard or a registry full of broken entries, that old PC of yours could use a little cleaning up."
- Show Us Your Non-Firefox Browser"In all things computers, variety is the spice of life..."
