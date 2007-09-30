Assess Your Sleeping Habits

The BBC's Science and Nature section has an interesting quiz titled the "Sleep Profiler", a quick (took me about 5 minutes) assessment tool you can use to figure out how to make the most of your sleepy time. My quiz results told me that I have a pretty good handle on how much sleep I'm getting, but that I may want to lay off the caffeine late at night—there was actually a whole page of results directed at my unique answers that turned out to be very helpful. So! If you have a few minutes, take the assessment and share your results in the comments.