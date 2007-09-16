Are You Prepared for a Hard Drive Crash?

Organisational blogger Lorie Marrero recently had a hard drive crash on her; however, because of her savvy backup preparations, all was well in Muddville. She wrote up a few questions to help you figure out if you are truly prepared for the worst:

What is your backup status?

Do you have a machine accessible for you to use in case of emergencies?

Do you know if your computer is covered?

Of course, you can avoid a lot of unpleasantness with a simple automated backup plan or a whole plethora of backup utilities. What's your backup plan? Thoughts in the comments.