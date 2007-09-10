Are You On Autopilot?

Peter of self-improvement blog I Will Change Your Life has written a thought provoking post on five ways to tell if your life is on autopilot. Here's some food for thought:

You know exactly where you will be in 5 years (and it depresses you!)

Your career is what your parents wanted you to do

You went straight from school to college to work

You did well in school and automatically chose a college course that was the hard to gain acceptance into (eg medicine or law)

Your interests and/ or hobbies are all the same as from when you were a child

Does this describe you? I think that we've all been at one of these points sometime in our lives. If you are on autopilot, or you've gotten yourself out of it, please share your experience in the comments.