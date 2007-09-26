Annoyances

YouTube will begin adding 30-second bumper ads to video clips starting in 2008, according to DirectTraffic. Guess we'll have to wait and see how intrusively it's implemented and if TubeStop can still block ads. UPDATE: As pointed out by our savvy tech gossip brothers at Valleywag, the source story is fishy at best (dated as 23/04/07... damn backwards dates!), so the report should be taken with a microscopic grain of salt at best. [via Gizmodo]
