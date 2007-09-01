Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Statue.png Approaching your coworkers about "tidy ups" can create an uncomfortable situation. Whether they've got toilet paper stuck to their shoe, crumbs on their face, a bat in the cave or a whale-tail showing, knowing how to tell them is one hell of a hard skill to master. If the problem is above the neck or below the knees, The Vat19.com weblog recommends politely telling them. However, if the problem is anywhere else, you need to approach the situation with some subtlety.

If you're dealing with a member of the opposite sex, take a moment to decide whether or not you're the right person to inform them of the issue. It's very different for a man to point out a woman's visible panty line than for a female to do so. If nothing else, it lets that person know that you were glancing in that general area, which may not be the best message to send.

I have always taken the "say absolutely nothing about your coworkers' appearances no matter what" approach. How do you handle these sticky situations? Share in the comments. Thanks, Stefanie!

AU - I may regret asking, but I just have to know. What on earth does "a bat in the cave" mean? Or... whale-tail? Anyone know?

How to Address An Embarrassing Problem [Vat19.com slash Blog]

  • Michael Gorey Guest

    Good topic, but I would also like to know what a "bat in the cave" is. I have never heard of a "whale tail" either.

    This needs tweaking for Australian readers.

  • geoff Guest

    a "whale Tail" is a visible G String :)

  • Sarah Guest

    Geoff - OMG I just got the visual, I get it now! ROFL! Thanks for that. :)

  • AussieRodney Guest

    Yeah, what a visual! And the problem is .... ?

    I found this for "bat in the cave":

    A reference term for when you have a booger in your nose that is clearly visibly from the outside.
    This context is found in an episode of Sex and The City.

    Hey buddy, you have a bat in the cave. Need a Kleenex?

