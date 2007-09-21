Previously mentioned My Maps—the customisable map tool built into Google Maps—now lets you add your own custom icons to maps using any JPG, GIF, BMP, or PNG image on the internet. I didn't give My Maps all that much of a look when it first launched this April, but after giving it a second glance, it has to be the best tool available online for creating robust, personalised maps, and the custom icons just adds to its customisable flair—especially now that you can easily embed your maps in any web page. Google Maps is one Google product that continues to amaze, rolling out one useful feature after another (in contrast to you, Gmail).
Add Custom Icons to My Maps
