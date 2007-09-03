Achieving Paper Mail Zen

Developer David Heinemeier of 37 Signals has come up with an innovative way to get down to paper mail inbox zero status:

Enter the tag team of organisation: The Fujitsu ScanSnap document scanner, a shredder and a solo Highrise account. The beauty of the ScanSnap is its utterly brain-dead simple mode of use. You feed it a document, click the scan button on the device itself, and a PDF lands on your desktop. No continuous configuration, just one-click-straight-to-PDF goodness. After the document is PDF'ed, it goes straight to the shredder. No clutter, no pile, just the pleasurable sound of paper I don't have to worry about any more. The final step is upload to Highrise—online billpay.

It's certainly better organised than my current system, which is everything in the basket and sort it out later. What's your paper mail sorting system? Please share in the comments.