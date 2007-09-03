Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Achieving Paper Mail Zen

mailbox-2.pngDeveloper David Heinemeier of 37 Signals has come up with an innovative way to get down to paper mail inbox zero status:

Enter the tag team of organisation: The Fujitsu ScanSnap document scanner, a shredder and a solo Highrise account. The beauty of the ScanSnap is its utterly brain-dead simple mode of use. You feed it a document, click the scan button on the device itself, and a PDF lands on your desktop. No continuous configuration, just one-click-straight-to-PDF goodness. After the document is PDF'ed, it goes straight to the shredder. No clutter, no pile, just the pleasurable sound of paper I don't have to worry about any more. The final step is upload to Highrise—online billpay.

It's certainly better organised than my current system, which is everything in the basket and sort it out later. What's your paper mail sorting system? Please share in the comments.

Going inbox-zero on your paper mail [Signals vs. Noise]

Comments

  • Li-ray Kin Guest

    hi, I'm a student in Sydney and I've got a ton of notes I want to scan to PDF for future reference.

    Thing is I cant afford a fujitsu scansnap! I'd like to know if you'd loan it to me for a fee? I'd pay AUD$100 for a week's usage. let me know if you're interested in lending it to me and we'll work something out.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
affiliate air-conditioners au deals feature

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles