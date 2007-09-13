Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Access Your Mac's Hidden Lowest Volume Setting

superquite.jpgMac users: Just one bar isn't the lowest you can go when it comes to volume. A hidden "super-quiet" level offers just a whisper when you want the quietest possible sound. Macworld explains how to get there:

Use the volume keys on your keyboard to manually set the volume to zero—this trick won't work if you use the slider in the menu bar's volume controller. To access the "super quiet" mode, press the Mute key on your keyboard. Bingo, you should now hear (very faint) sound from your speakers.

If you press Mute repeatedly, you'll see that the onscreen volume control still doesn't show a set volume level (none of the bars will be illuminated), but you'll definitely be able to hear the audio muting and unmuting, assuming you're in a relatively quiet location.

Okay, I admit that I'm not sure when this would be useful—when you just want to drive people with sensitive hearing nuts?—but still good to know.

Set a super-quiet volume level [Mac OS X Hints]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
affiliate air-conditioners au deals feature

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles