Accept Compliments For Your Accomplishments

Sometimes, even though we deserve it, it can be hard to take a compliment. Productivity site Lifehack.org has this suggestion:

It wasn't luck or the goodwill of others or any other reason that you managed to do something praiseworthy, it was your own effort and commitment. Even if you truly were just in the right place at the right time, you deserve credit for recognising an opportunity and acting on it. If you wouldn't dream of not taking responsibility for your failures, then step up and take responsibility for your achievements.

Of course, it's not a good idea to go too much the other way, but false humility is pretty easy to spot. So own those accomplishments—and enjoy the compliments when you get them.