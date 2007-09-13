It's always interesting to find out how other people work, and get ideas on how you can improve yourself. Financial Review technology journalist Renai LeMay lays out his productivity gameplan for all to see in a blog post entitled "A productivity junkie confesses". After giving the rundown of his typical day, Renai identifies a few things he does to keep admin work to a minimum, so he can maximise the time he spends on his 'real' work - writing. In short? Email is the enemy, RSS feeds are your friend, and two minute planning sessions to start and end your day will keep you on track.

A productivity junkie confesses [Financial Review]