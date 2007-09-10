If the announcement of the iPod Touch made you wonder whether to go for its sleek goodness now, rather than hanging out for the iPhone, ZDNet's article "10 reasons to buy an iPod Touch over an iPhone" may help. The two most compelling arguments in my mind are the fact that waiting for a later gen iPhone should see it move up from 2G to 3G or HSDPA 3.5G, and the fact that unlike iPhone, you don't need to worry about signing a ridiculous 24 month lockin contract for a iPod Touch! If you're thinking about the iPod Touch versus iPhone dilemma, what are the important issues for you?

10 reasons to buy an iPod Touch over an iPhone [ZDNet]