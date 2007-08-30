Zoho Start Page is Your Web-based "My Documents" Folder

The other web-based office suite, Zoho, releases their new Start Page today, a launchpad for getting to all your Zoho documents from one place. Display your Zoho Writer (word processor docs), Sheet (spreadsheets) and Show (slideshows) as well as Zoho contacts on the start page, which looks a lot like your "My Documents" folder on the web. Arrange your files into folders, tag and export documents, and browse shared Zoho docs on your Start Page, which doesn't yet—but will—include files from the rest of Zoho's application suite (which includes Notebook, Wiki, Creator, Planner, Chat and Meeting). While it's similar to the Google Docs start console, Zoho Start offers a few more features than Google Docs, like list and box view as well as a tabbed interface.