Yahoo7! Mail confirms no SMS for Oz

Updating our earlier story on the new features of Yahoo7! Mail in Australia...

Elke Keeley, Senior Comms Manager for Yahoo!7 got back to me this afternoon regarding my enquiry about Yahoo!7 Mail in Australia. Turns out that, as suspected, we won't be getting SMS.

At this point [for]Yahoo!7 Mail there are no clear timelines for introducing the SMS feature into Australia. However, like many of the Yahoo! markets, weâ€™re actively exploring new opportunities and sms is definitely one on the radar.

Australian users will get the following new or improved features though:

*choice of email or integrated messaging - providing the option for real time conversations *better speed and performance than previous beta versions *users can now refine their email search results using advanced search options, including the ability to narrow results by sender, folder, date, attachment type and message status *Six customisable colour themes

If you decide to check out the new improved Yahoo! Mail, let us know how you get on.