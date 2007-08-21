xkcd tests the 9V battery hack

It would have been self indulgent to call this post "xkcd is a lifehacker" but.. turns out that Randall Munroe, the creator of the excellent webcomic xkcd is, well, a lifehacker. :) He's blogged about the same 9V battery hack which we blogged about overnight, and put the hack through its paces.
There was some speculation on reddit that it was a hoax of some kind, so as a good sciencer (like a scientist, but we donâ€™t get the lab coats) who really didnâ€™t want to get started on the morning chores, I decided to try it myself with a new 9V I had sitting around.
Testing the 9V battery hack [xkcd -the blag of the webcomic]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink