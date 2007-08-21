xkcd tests the 9V battery hack

It would have been self indulgent to call this post "xkcd is a lifehacker" but.. turns out that Randall Munroe, the creator of the excellent webcomic xkcd is, well, a lifehacker. :) He's blogged about the same 9V battery hack which we blogged about overnight, and put the hack through its paces.

There was some speculation on reddit that it was a hoax of some kind, so as a good sciencer (like a scientist, but we donâ€™t get the lab coats) who really didnâ€™t want to get started on the morning chores, I decided to try it myself with a new 9V I had sitting around.

Testing the 9V battery hack [xkcd -the blag of the webcomic]