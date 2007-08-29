Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Write a Killer Resume

A strong resume can give you the edge on any upcoming career opportunity. Mahalo, the hand-edited search engine, offers a great how-to for building your resume for entry-level position seekers or seasoned professionals.

  • If you're re-entering the workforce, you may pick a different format than someone who's been working continuously.
  • A recent college graduate will focus more on educational background than an experienced worker.
  • If you're changing careers, you may opt for a different format than someone who is remaining in his current field.

The guide explains how to compose the very-common chronological rÃ©sumÃ© format, but also highlights how to proceed with other types of resumes: skills resumes, functional resumes, combination resumes and the new video resume. We've certainly touched some ground on resume writing in the past, but this in-depth guide was something that shouldn't be overlooked.

How to Write a Resume [Mahalo]

