Win Ratatouille prizes!

Animation geeks always look forward to a new Pixar movie, and we at Lifehacker are certainly among those who've been hanging out for the release of their latest movie, Ratatouille.

I'm happy to announce that to celebrate the opening day of Ratatouille on 6 September, we're running our first Lifehacker AU giveaway.

In the spirit of this movie about a rat who dreams of being a chef, we'll be giving out prizes to the readers who submit the best cooking or food related tips. Because we're kind and we realise that not everyone's a whiz in the kitchen, you can also submit a mouse-related tip (that's as in point-and-click mouse, no tips for vermin removal thank you very much!)

The best tip will win you a hardcover, limited edition "Art of Ratatouille" book, while 4 runners-up will receive a prize pack consisting of Ratatouille apron, kitchen timer and stationery kit.

To enter, leave your best tips here in the comments section. If you have multiple tips, leave multiple comments - go mad!

See here for the official terms and conditions.

And thanks to our friends at Disney for donating the prizes! :)