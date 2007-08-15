Wikipedia: Evaluate facts with color-coded pages

The UCSC Wiki Lab has come up with an ingenious way to evaluate the reliability of Wikipedia articles: colour coding based on specific editorial reputation. Text is coloured in various orange-y shades, and if it's close to dark orange? Danger, Will Robinson!

So far, the project has only analysed a couple hundred pages or so, but I think that this is a great way to manage the somewhat tricky problem of Wikipedia credibility. Entries are judged basically by how long they stay up without any changes; this obviously isn't foolproof, but it's a good place to start.