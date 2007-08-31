Why Proximity Kills Productivity

Entrepreneur Jason Fried found that working in the same office with his long distance co-workers actually reduced their productivity:

Proximity is an invitation to interrupt somebody. And interruption is the biggest enemy of productivity that there is. When everyone is sitting together, everyone's at the same desk or nearby. It's really easy to shout something over to somebody or tap someone on the shoulder or whatever. That can be useful at times, no doubt. But for the most part, it's interruption.

One could argue that this applies more to software development companies whose employees do more deep mental work than anything else, but it is an indictment of those awful open office plans that make you build your own attention firewall (headphones, anyone?) to actually get things done.